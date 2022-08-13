AAP alleges corruption in Punjab Nirman scheme, other projects
Following allegations of “corruption and irregularities” in installation of streetlights in the Sidhwan bet area of Dakha constituency, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has now levelled alleged corruption and discrepancies in different projects — repair of houses under Punjab Nirman scheme, sports kits distribution and installation of RO systems in villages, all taken up in the constituency during the tenure of Congress government.
Speaking about the same at the PCTE campus on Friday, AAP in-charge of Dakha constituency, KNS Kang, said the utilisation certificates (UC) was not submitted against distribution of ₹35.77 lakh to 267 beneficiaries for the repair of houses under Punjab Nirman scheme. He also alleged irregularities in distribution of funds and selection of beneficiaries, adding that there was no proof that the funds were used at ground level.
He alleged that ₹25,000 each were distributed to two members of the same family even when they were not the owner of the house and when, under the scheme, only one person of a family can be allotted funds.
Kang alleged that block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Satwinder Kang, who was suspended after the earlier irregularities came to fore, issued the UCs for the ₹53-lakh sports kits and the ₹53-lakh RO projects on January 3, payments were made to the supplier on January 4 and 5, while the bills were submitted on January 8 and 7.
He added that there was no mention of the projects in the measurement books (MB) — a mandatory exercise.
Elaborating, the AAP leader said, “In the case of street lights, the BDPO wrote to the Panchayat Samiti chairperson that he was pressured to sign the cheques by the relatives of a Congress leader. Many other scams have now come to fore as we get into the details of the projects. I have submitted a complaint with deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik seeking an inquiry and action against the guilty officials. The matter will also be taken up at government level.”
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
-
Ahead of Independence Day, a record by over 5K students in Chandigarh| Video
With India set to mark its 75th Independence Day, people across the country are soaked in the spirit of patriotism. In Chandigarh, some students demonstrated their love for the nation by attempting a unique record. The union territory is reported to have registered its name in the Guinness World Records for the largest human chain forming India's national flag. Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.
-
Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy
With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.
-
Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term
The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics