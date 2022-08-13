Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP alleges corruption in Punjab Nirman scheme, other projects

AAP alleges corruption in Punjab Nirman scheme, other projects

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 13, 2022 01:33 AM IST
AAP in-charge of Dakha constituency, KNS Kang, said utilisation certificates (UC) was not submitted against distribution of 35.77 lakh to 267 beneficiaries under Punjab Nirman scheme
AAP leader KTS Kang alleged corruption in Punjab Nirman scheme, other projects at a press conference in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
AAP leader KTS Kang alleged corruption in Punjab Nirman scheme, other projects at a press conference in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Following allegations of “corruption and irregularities” in installation of streetlights in the Sidhwan bet area of Dakha constituency, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has now levelled alleged corruption and discrepancies in different projects — repair of houses under Punjab Nirman scheme, sports kits distribution and installation of RO systems in villages, all taken up in the constituency during the tenure of Congress government.

Speaking about the same at the PCTE campus on Friday, AAP in-charge of Dakha constituency, KNS Kang, said the utilisation certificates (UC) was not submitted against distribution of 35.77 lakh to 267 beneficiaries for the repair of houses under Punjab Nirman scheme. He also alleged irregularities in distribution of funds and selection of beneficiaries, adding that there was no proof that the funds were used at ground level.

He alleged that 25,000 each were distributed to two members of the same family even when they were not the owner of the house and when, under the scheme, only one person of a family can be allotted funds.

Kang alleged that block development and panchayat officer (BDPO) Satwinder Kang, who was suspended after the earlier irregularities came to fore, issued the UCs for the 53-lakh sports kits and the 53-lakh RO projects on January 3, payments were made to the supplier on January 4 and 5, while the bills were submitted on January 8 and 7.

He added that there was no mention of the projects in the measurement books (MB) — a mandatory exercise.

Elaborating, the AAP leader said, “In the case of street lights, the BDPO wrote to the Panchayat Samiti chairperson that he was pressured to sign the cheques by the relatives of a Congress leader. Many other scams have now come to fore as we get into the details of the projects. I have submitted a complaint with deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik seeking an inquiry and action against the guilty officials. The matter will also be taken up at government level.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath waves the Tricolour with schoolchildren in Lucknow on Saturday. (Twitter Photo)

    Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

    Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.

  • Students of Chandigarh University seen attempting the Guinness World Record.&nbsp;

    Ahead of Independence Day, a record by over 5K students in Chandigarh| Video

    With India set to mark its 75th Independence Day, people across the country are soaked in the spirit of patriotism. In Chandigarh, some students demonstrated their love for the nation by attempting a unique record. The union territory is reported to have registered its name in the Guinness World Records for the largest human chain forming India's national flag. Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence.

  • A survey conducted by Alariss Global, a tech-enabled global expansion marketplace, has revealed that Indian startups faced challenges in talent acquisition and expansion to the US market. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune

    Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.

  • Suhas Baxi and Ashwin Save, co-founders of BiofuelCircle, at their office in Pune. (HT PHOTO)

    Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy

    With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.

  • Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressing the budget session of the assembly earlier this year. (HT file photo)

    Punjab govt issues notification providing ex-MLAs pension for only one term

    The Punjab government has issued a notification giving pension to former MLAs only for one term following an assent by the governor to a Bill in this regard. The assembly had passed the Punjab State Legislature Members (Pension and Medical Facilities Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, on June 30, paving the way for a single pension of ₹75,150 a month to each MLA irrespective of the terms for which he or she gets elected.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out