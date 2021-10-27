Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP asks Cong why it is not expelling Capt
AAP asks Cong why it is not expelling Capt

AAP leader Jarnail Singh claimed that Amarinder was speaking in favour of the BJP with the consent of the Congress
Taking a dig at the former chief minister, Jarnail said the people of Punjab had witnessed the false promises and works of Singh for four-and-a-half-years.
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 01:30 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh on Wednesday asked the Congress high command why it was silent and not expelling former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who was speaking the language of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), from the party.

In a statement issued here, the AAP leader claimed that Amarinder was speaking in favour of the BJP with the consent of the Congress. “He (former CM) is the proof of the Congress and the BJP’s double standard. The two parties are working in collusion and the Shiormani Akali Dal (SAD) is also part of the same group,” he alleged.

Taking a dig at the former chief minister, Jarnail said the people of Punjab had witnessed the false promises and works of Singh for four-and-a-half-years. “The Congress cannot put everything on him and wash its hands off as it was equally responsible,” he said.

Thursday, October 28, 2021
