AAP, BJP exchange war of words over Khattar’s childhood school visit
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) engaged in a war of words over Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit to Government Senior Secondary School at Rohtak’s Anandpur Bhali on April 9, where he was enrolled in Class 6 back in 1965.
AAP Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta alleged that the Haryana government has failed to improve the education system and Anandpur Bhali government school, where the CM has himself studied, is lacking basic amenities.
“Students are forced to sit on the floor as there are no desks or chairs and the classrooms have not even been whitewashed. Haryana BJP has blocked our party’s Haryana Twitter handle after we shared the CM’s pictures at the government school in Anandpur Bhali.
Later, the Haryana BJP unblocked us and challenged us to visit the new school building to see the real pictures. When our team visited the school, they found the school in a dilapidated state and students sitting on the floor,” the Rajya Sabha MP added.
Gupta said they have launched a drive in which they will share pictures of Haryana government schools that are in a poor state. “If the BJP fails to improve the education system in state, we will improve the same after coming to power in 2024,” Gupta added.
Khattar had visited the school at Anandpur Bhali on April 9 and inaugurated the new school building. He had shared a picture of his classroom, which is yet to be broken, and shared his experience with students.
The CM had said that he came to see the old school building and the new building has been prepared.
“My friends and I used to come to school on foot. We travelled 41 acre fields from my native Banyani village to Bhali. I visited the school as Manohar Lal of Banyani, not as the CM,” he had said.
Khattar has announced ₹27 lakh for construction of school boundary wall and ₹33 lakh for sports ground interlocking. He had also announced nearly ₹4 crore for Bhali and Banyani villages for different development works.
Chief minister’s Rohtak media coordinator Rajkumar Kapoor said the AAP should refrain from sharing wrong information pertaining to Haryana education system.
“Sushil Gupta should visit the CM’s school and see the smart classes and the new school building. Gupta shared the CM’s picture with the old building and hid the ones in which he can be seen inaugurating the new building equipped with all facilities,” Kapoor added.
BSF man mowed down by goods train in Ludhiana
A 34-year-old Border Security Force man died after being mowed down by a goods train near Kundan Puri railway lines in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Gangadhar, was posted at Khasa in Amritsar. Assistant sub-inspector Ramesh, investigating officer, said the incident took place around 12.30 pm, adding that Gangadhar could not spot the goods train coming towards him while crossing the railway lines and was mowed down.
Wheat growers of Haryana worried due to shrivelled grains, seek relaxation in procurement norms
Alleging early onset of heat wave badly affecting the crop yield and causing higher percentage of shrivelled wheat grains, farm leaders in Haryana have demanded compensation for the losses and urged the government to not make any deduction in the name poor quality grains. As of now, procurement agencies have not raised this issue in Haryana. BKU (Tikait) Haryana president Rattan Maan has demanded immediate intervention of the Haryana government over the issue.
Two GCG Ludhiana students qualify for national chess tournament
Government College for Girls students Shruti Semwal and Meenakshi of BA I and BA III respectively were selected for the all-India Inter-University Chess (Women) tournament, scheduled to be held at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu, between April 20 to 22. Both students had participated in the recently-held Punjab University chess (Women) tournament and secured second position in the North Zone Inter University Chess (Women) tournament organised by Bundelkhand University, Jhansi.
RTA shares contact details with public at Ludhiana transport office, visitors not impressed
The regional transport authority has put up a notice board outside their office and made the contact information of all superintendents and clerks public. While authorities maintain that the notice board has been installed for the public's convenience, it is learnt that RTA Narinder Singh Dhaliwal ordered the installation following an increased number of complaints regarding the RTA office being infested by agents.
Fertilizer price hike part of a big conspiracy: Tikait
MEERUT Amid increasing prices of fertilizers and diesel ( both of which are used in farming), BKU leader Rakesh Tikait has accused the BJP government of a conspiracy to divert over 40 per cent workforce from agriculture to convert it into cheap labourers for factories. DAP fertilizer is widely used during sowing of almost all crops like sugarcane and wheat. Spiralling prices of fertilizers, diesel, seeds and pesticides had reduced farmers' income drastically.
