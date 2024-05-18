AAP claims security lapse in ballot paper voting in Kaithal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s senior state vice-president Anurag Dhanda on Friday levelled serious allegations against the Kaithal administration on conducting polling through ballot paper for divyang and voters above 85 years of age. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s senior state vice-president Anurag Dhanda on Friday levelled serious allegations against the Kaithal administration on conducting polling through ballot paper for divyang and voters above 85 years of age. (HT File/ Representational image)

Addressing the media in Kaithal that falls under Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, Dhanda alleged that “as the BJP is losing in the direct contest, such tactics are being adopted with the help of the administration.”

Demanding postponement of the elections, he said that this should have been conducted in the presence of agents of political parties.

Dhanda said that his party will also file an official complaint with the Election Commission regarding this and videos and photographs along with evidence will also be sent to the Chief Election Commissioner.

Reacting to the same, deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Prashant Panwar said the ballot paper voting for the two categories is being done as per the guidelines of the election commission and all confidentiality is being maintained.