AAP, Congress diverted Punjab’s funds to other states, says Sukhbir at Dera Bassi rally

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday held a roadshow in Dera Bassi in support of party’s Patiala Lok Sabha candidate and former Dera Bassi legislator NK Sharma. SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal with party’s Patiala candidate NK Sharma during a roadshow in Dera Bassi on Sunday. (HT photo)

Addressing the gathering, Badal accused the Congress and the ruling AAP-led state government of neglecting development in Zirakpur and Dera Bassi.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“We worked really hard for the infrastructure development in Dera Bassi and Zirakpur, but the previous and the present governments did nothing here. Both the Congress and the AAP resorted to corrupt practices and worked for their personal monetary gains. NK Sharma himself led the development of this area when the SAD was in power and was always concerned about residents here and thus people should vote for him for their own development and welfare,” Sukhbir said.

He accused both the Congress and the AAP of using Punjab funds in other states.

“Both the parties promised to make the state drug-free, but they did nothing. The AAP promised to pay ₹1,000 monthly to women but it was a poll lie. Both of these governments increased the debt burden on the state and are still fooling the voters. The SAD is a regional party and understands the people of Punjab. Our candidates will always be available for the public,” Sukhbir added.

Meanwhile, NK Sharma said earlier roads in Zirakpur-Dera Bassi were not wider than 11 feet, but after the SAD came to power, no road was less than 80-foot-wide. “We brought an international airport here, constructed key roads and ensured industrial development. Once elected, I will work for the people here and will make Zirakpur-Dera Bassi a huge commercial hub,” Sharma said.

Organised during rush hours, the rally increased the traffic chaos due to which an ambulance got stuck in a huge jam near Bhushan factory in Dera Bassi for a long period. The ambulance, which had to drop a patient from PGIMER, Chandigarh, to Kurukshetra was stalled for over 20 minutes due to stagnant traffic on the road due to the rally.