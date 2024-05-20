AAP ‘corrupt’, but need their support to defeat ‘BJP’, says Congress leader Rana KP

Punjab Congress campaign committee chairman and former speaker of Punjab assembly Rana KP Singh said that contrary to their claims, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a ‘kattar beiman’ (corrupt) party, but their support is needed to beat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress leader Rana KP Singh in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HT)

Singh said that’s why Congress was taking support of such parties in the other parts of the country.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“AAP has looted the state of Punjab, and people will teach them a lesson in LS polls. Nationally, it is a fight between two ideologies, one that of the Congress led by Rahul Gandhi, who is also Prime Minister candidate, and the other represented by the BJP led by PM Narendra Modi. While Rahul practices inclusive politics, Modi was practising exclusivist politics, which is not good for the country,” Singh said while addressing a press conference at the Congress election office at Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana on Sunday.

He asserted that Congress will not let the BJP polarise Punjab at any cost. “BJP is only dividing and polarising people across the country and there is a threat of polarisation in Punjab as well. But Congress won’t let Punjab turn into another Kashmir”, he said, while taking aim at the ruling AAP government in the state for failing to fulfil its promises.

The senior Congress leader accused the AAP government in the state of ‘reneging on all its promises.’ “It had shown different dreams to the people of Punjab but has betrayed their expectations,” he said.

Defending former MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains, who is facing rape charges, and his brother Balwinder Singh Bains induction into the Congress party fold, Singh stated that the matter is in the court and no one can be held guilty before the court’s verdict.

Cong distances itself from Khaira’s remarks

Ludhiana Punjab Congress on Sunday distanced itself from its Sangrur candidate Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s remarks on migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and other states. Rana KP Singh termed Khaira’s remarks as his personal views, and “it has nothing to do with the party.” Rana KP Singh’s statement came after a video of Khaira went viral, where he could be purportedly heard saying that the people of UP and Bihar are “capturing Punjab” and that they “need to be stopped.”

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar criticised Khaira’s remarks. Meanwhile, Khaira issued a clarification and said he was citing the Himachal Pradesh Tenancy Act 1972, which bars people outside the state from purchasing agricultural land or becoming voters in the state.