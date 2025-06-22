AAP defends chief secy’s appointment as chairman of local urban devp bodies

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday defended the state cabinet’s decision to delegate the powers of chairman of all local urban development bodies to the chief secretary, calling it a bold reform aligned with similar administrative set-ups in several other states. Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora accused the Congress and other opposition parties of twisting facts and insulting officers who have served the state for more than three decades. (HT File)

Several senior AAP leaders, including state president Aman Arora, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and education minister Harjot Singh Bains, stated that cabinet approved a uniform framework across eight authorities such as GMADA, GLADA, Amritsar Development Authority, and Bathinda Development Authority, with deputy commissioners and municipal commissioners as members to decentralise governance and speed up decision-making.

The move to vest the chairman’s powers, which were held by the chief minister earlier, with the chief secretary elicited strong reactions from opposition parties, which accused the ruling party of undermining the CM’s authority.

Visionary move to decentralise governance: Cheema

Responding to the opposition’s claims, the AAP leaders accused them of running a malicious campaign to mislead the people about the administrative reform.

“Based on a comprehensive review of national models in states such as Karnataka, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, this decision is a visionary move to decentralise governance. By delegating routine matters, the CM has ensured that strategic oversight remains focused on larger state priorities, while operational decisions are handled promptly,” said Cheema. He said these reforms demonstrate clear, bold leadership committed to systemic efficiency, decentralisation, and faster execution.

Arora accused the Congress and other opposition parties of twisting facts and insulting officers who have served the state for more than three decades. “Notwithstanding the decision to delegate powers, the final authority to approve all proposals will rest with the CM, who will continue as the chairman of the Punjab Urban Development Authority and its board. The decisions will also come to the cabinet, which is headed by the CM,” he said. Bains alleged that during previous governments, political top brass had kept these powers with themselves to serve their vested interests.

“The decision will significantly contribute to the overall development of the state,” said cabinet minister Harbhajan Singh ETO in a press release. He said that appointing the chief secretary as the chairman of all local development authorities in the state will accelerate the approval process for development-related matters and directly benefit the common man.

Mann no longer calls the shots in Punjab: Bajwa

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said the cabinet’s recent decision to strip the CM of chairmanship of various urban development authorities, and handing it instead to the chief secretary, is proof that Mann no longer calls the shots in Punjab. “This is not a policy decision—it is a hostile takeover. The governance in Punjab is being run directly by Kejriwal and his handpicked persons,” Bajwa said.

Taking direct aim at CM Mann, Bajwa alleged that he has willingly surrendered Punjab’s constitutional authority for political survival and personal perks. “This decision is a betrayal of Punjab’s self-respect and an outright insult to the office of the chief minister. The Congress will vehemently oppose this de facto power grab in the Vidhan Sabha,” he added.