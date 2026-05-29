AAP dominates Mohali civic polls; Ahluwalia, Samana emerge top mayor contenders

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged as the dominant force in the Mohali Municipal Corporation elections by securing 22 of the 35 declared seats in the 50-ward civic House Friday evening. Aam Aadmi Party’s Ward No. 6 candidate Sunny Singh Ahluwalia (in yellow turban) at the counting centre in Phase 7,Mohali, on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The Congress managed to win five seats, followed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Independents with three seats each, while the BJP opened its account with two wards.

Among the prominent winners, AAP’s Ward No. 6 candidate Sunny Singh Ahluwalia won by 269 votes, and Ward No. 42 candidate Sarabjeet Singh Samana registered victory with a margin of 458 votes. Both leaders are now being seen as frontrunners for the post of mayor in the newly elected MC House.

The AAP candidates who secured victories include Gurmit Kaur (Ward 3), Harbinder Singh (Ward 4), Arvinder Kaur (Ward 5), Gurmukh Singh Sohal (Ward 8), Harwinder Kaur Lang (Ward 11), Satwinder Singh (Ward 26), Ravinder Singh Bindra (Ward 28), Ramanpreet Kaur (Ward 29), Aruna Sharma (Ward 31), Gurjit Singh (Ward 32), Gurpreet Kaur (Ward 33), Sukhdev Singh Patwari (Ward 34), Harpal Singh (Ward 36), Bachan Singh Boparai (Ward 38), Sharanjeet Kaur (Ward 39), Kamaljit Kaur (Ward 40), Ramandeep Kaur (Ward 43), Parminder Kaur (Ward 45), Parminder Kaur (Ward 47), and Harpal Singh (Ward 50).

Congress victories were delivered by Anuradha Anand (Ward 12), Parwinder Kaur (Ward 27), Harjeet Singh (Ward 30), Baljit Kaur (Ward 37), and Aman Kumar Paswan (Ward 46).

For the SAD, Inderpreet Kaur Prince (Ward 7), Kuldeep Kaur Kang (Ward 9), and Sukhvir Singh (Ward 44) emerged victorious. Independent candidates Paramjit Singh Kahlon (Ward 10), Kuldeep Kaur (Ward 13), and Kulwinder Kaur (Ward 35) successfully won their respective wards, while Gurpreet Kaur (Ward 41) and Bimlesh Devi (Ward 49) secured the two seats for the BJP.

Meanwhile, in one of the biggest upsets of the civic polls, Kanwarbir Singh Sidhu, the son of senior Congress leader Balbir Singh Sidhu, suffered a defeat in Ward No. 10.