AAP dubs Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural ‘traitors’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday slammed Jalandhar MP Sushil Kumar Rinku and Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural for switching to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling them “traitors”. Jalandhar Lok Sabha AAP MP Sushil Rinku along with Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural join BJP in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

The AAP said that both were elected by the people because they were contesting on the AAP tickets but they have now betrayed the trust of the people of Jalandhar. AAP senior leader and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said Rinku was defeated by people in the assembly polls, but the AAP picked him up and made him an MP from Jalandhar.

“Both Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann campaigned for him (Rinku) and helped him get a massive victory. He turned out to be a traitor,” he said, predicting that after witnessing his betrayal, the people of Jalandhar would completely reject him.

Cheema said that AAP is fighting to save democracy and the Constitution, but Rinku and Angural have betrayed the people of Punjab and surrendered before a dictator. “Their switch clearly shows they are greedy for power. People will teach them a lesson,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Party’s Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang also slammed Rinku for joining the BJP. “People will teach him a lesson for his betrayal,” Kang said.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann also took a dig at Rinku and Angural for leaving the party and said he is always committed to guarding Punjab’s glory and honour.

Rinku, a Dalit, began his political career as a municipal corporation councillor. He became the MLA on the Congress ticket in 2017. However, he tasted defeat in the 2022 assembly polls by AAP candidate Sheetal Angural. Rinku quit the Congress to join the AAP on April 5 last year in the presence of Delhi CM Kejriwal and Mann in Jalandhar. He was fielded from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat in the by-election and won it after defeating Congress candidate Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary by a margin of 58,691 votes.