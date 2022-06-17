AAP government allows dalits to take panchayat land on lease for 3 yrs

With nearly a week to go for the Sangrur bypoll, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has allowed dalits to take panchayat land on lease for three years with at least 50% drop in auction prices.

The state government was earlier reluctant to give the common village land to dalits on lease, saying that there is no such condition that allows anyone to take panchayat land on lease for three years. The government accepted their demands this week.

The dalit community had been protesting against the state government for three months on the issue and was also boycotting auctions of panchayat land due to 5 to 20% increases in auction prices.

The department of rural development and panchayat has started giving the land on three-year lease to them from June 12 following meetings of dalit organisations with chief minister Bhagwant Mann and the department officials on June 4 and 5.

One third of panchayat land is being cultivated by dalits only in Sangrur and its surrounding areas and it has was also remained a hub in the past pertaining to an agitation being carried out by dalits to reclaim their hard-earned right of one-third share in the panchayat land.

“The rates are dropped with the approval of senior officials of the department of rural development and panchayat. According to rules, the minimum auction prices are reduced when the auction fails three times,” Varjeet Walia, additional deputy commissioner (development), said.

According to Sangrur-based Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee, they have been successful in getting one third of panchayat land on three-year lease in around 7 villages and that too with lesser rates compared to the last year.

“The Panchayat Raj Act 1964 allows people to take common panchayat land on three-year lease. The development was already there in act and it was the policy of the department which was not allowing this. However, the panchayat land can be given on a three-year lease if there is demand,” Vaneet Sharma, Sangrur DDPO, said.

