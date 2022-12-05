Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP govt in Punjab failed to protect rights of state, says SAD leader Chandumajra

AAP govt in Punjab failed to protect rights of state, says SAD leader Chandumajra

Published on Dec 05, 2022 12:16 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal senior leader and former member of parliament, Prem Singh Chandumajra has said that Aam Aadmi Party has terribly failed in protecting the interests of Punjab

He said that the state government should make it clear why it failed to get clear Rural Development Fund (RDF) from the central government. He said that the AAP government should call an all-party meeting and prepare a platform so that Punjab can get its rights.
He said that the state government should make it clear why it failed to get clear Rural Development Fund (RDF) from the central government. He said that the AAP government should call an all-party meeting and prepare a platform so that Punjab can get its rights. (ANI file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Shiromani Akali Dal senior leader and former member of parliament, Prem Singh Chandumajra said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has terribly failed in protecting the interests of Punjab. He said that the state government should make it clear why it failed to get clear Rural Development Fund (RDF) from the central government. He said that the AAP government should call an all-party meeting and prepare a platform so that Punjab can get its rights. He said that we get RDF in exchange for our crops and we can invest our money as per our wish. But it is not right for the Center to impose conditions again and again and unfortunately, the Punjab government is not pursuing such a serious matter.

