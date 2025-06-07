AAP govt led by Bhagwant Mann did nothing meaningful for Punjab: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, alleging that it had not done any meaningful work for the welfare of people. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and late Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s son Parminder Singh Dhindsa in Sangrur on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Saini further claimed that the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab “no longer enjoys public support” and that in the June 19 Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, “people will decide in the right direction”.

He accused the Mann government of not implementing central policies, such as the Ayushman Card scheme which could have been of benefit to people.

“This government has neither done any meaningful work for the welfare of people nor does it have the will to work. Now, the people of Punjab have understood this truth,” he claimed.

Comparing his government’s initiatives with Punjab, Saini said, “We give minimum support price (MSP) on all crops grown in Haryana. If our farmers’ crops get damaged, we give compensation. Our government has given ₹15,500 crore to farmers in the last 10 years.”

Saini, who was visiting late Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa’s residence, to pay respects, also recalled his ties with the veteran leader. “I had a good relationship with Dhindsa for years. When his son Parminder was fighting the election, I joined them. When I was a Lok Sabha member, we used to travel together in Shatabdi,” he said.

The Haryana CM lauded the veteran leader’s contributions, saying, “Dhindsa has guided Punjab in a good way. He was a person of great stature, having held many positions.”