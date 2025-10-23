AAP govt mulling legal route to dismiss DIG Bhullar

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government is examining legal options to recommend the dismissal of now-suspended IPS officer DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a high-profile corruption case last week.

Sources said the move was aimed at sending a strong message against corruption amid mounting political criticism following the recovery of ₹7.5 crore in cash and 2 kg gold during raids at the officer’s residence.

However, officials admit the government faces a constitutional limitation — only the President of India can dismiss an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

The CBI had arrested the 2007-batch IPS officer, posted as the Ropar Range DIG, from his office in Mohali on October 16 for allegedly demanding ₹8 lakh as bribe from a Mandi Gobindgarh-based scrap dealer, Akash Batta.

The probe agency had simultaneously arrested Bhullar’s “middleman” Krishanu and raided the officer’s private residence in Sector 40, Chandigarh, and Samrala, leading to the recovery of crores in cash, gold jewellery, luxury watches and property documents.

Procedural roadblocks

The AAP government, which came to power in Punjab on an anti-corruption plank, now finds itself in a bind. While inaction risks political backlash, the state cannot legally terminate Bhullar’s service on its own.

To navigate this, the government is likely to send a formal recommendation to the Union ministry of home affairs seeking his dismissal.

Two days after Bhullar’s arrest, on October 18, the state government had placed him under suspension under Rule 3 (2) of the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, which provides for deemed suspension of an officer detained for more than 48 hours.

However, officials admit the state’s powers end with suspension.

“We were asked to explore how the state can dismiss an IPS officer. The state has limited powers, as only the President can do so,” said a senior home department official, adding that the government was keen to act swiftly to restore its anti-corruption image.

The dismissal course

Under Article 311 of the Constitution and the All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, only the President of India is competent to remove or dismiss an IPS officer after due process.

The state government can only initiate or recommend disciplinary action to the Centre, which must be approved by the President.

No IPS officer in Punjab has so far been dismissed from service, officials confirmed.

The case has become a political flashpoint, with opposition parties accusing the government of systemic failure in policing and vigilance oversight, and demanding accountability from the chief minister, who also holds the home portfolio.

Even Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria has questioned the state government’s failure to detect corruption, despite having an elaborate administrative set-up.

“Deliberations are on about how to proceed with the case. Legal options are being sought on whether to proceed on the basis of the FIR and recovery memo or after the CBI files its chargesheet. The leadership wants to send out a clear message that when it comes to corruption, no one will be spared, be it an MLA or an officer,” said a party insider.

Despite multiple attempts, the Punjab home secretary could not be contacted for comments.