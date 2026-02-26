AAP govt pushing Punjab towards bankruptcy: Warring

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of pushing the state towards bankruptcy and saddling it with massive financial liabilities ahead of the 2027 assembly elections. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of pushing the state towards bankruptcy and saddling it with massive financial liabilities ahead of the 2027 assembly elections.

The Punjab Congress chief alleged that the state government was announcing schemes with huge financial implications without specifying credible sources of funding. Reacting to reported proposals, including the recently announced “Meri Rasoi Yojana”, Warring said the government was leaving Punjab in a financial mess for the next dispensation.

He also referred to AAP’s 2022 poll promise of providing ₹1,000 per month to every woman in the state, claiming that the commitment had not been fulfilled so far. He alleged that the government was now rolling out additional schemes that could further strain the state’s finances.

Warring questioned how the government intended to finance new initiatives when, according to him, Punjab was struggling to service interest on its existing loans. He claimed the state’s debt had crossed ₹4-lakh crore and cautioned against increasing the financial burden further.

Demanding transparency, he urged the government to clearly spell out the source of funds before announcing any new welfare measures, alleging that such announcements were aimed at electoral gains rather than long-term fiscal stability.