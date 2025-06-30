AAP hand in glove with BJP-led Central government, says Punjab Congress chief Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday alleged that the AAP government in Punjab is hand in glove with the Centre and that’s why chief minister Bhagwant Mann acted against the farmers. Hoshirpur, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring addressing a rally in Hoshiarpur on Sunday. (Harpreet Kaur/HT)

Addressing a ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ rally, Warring said that agriculture was Punjab’s lifeline and the BJP-led government was bent on destroying it by enforcing farm laws and denying minimum support price (MSP) to crops. The rally was organised by former minister Sunder Sham Arora.

“The Centre thinks that if it will touch their raw nerve, the whole Punjab will feel the pain. Then it will be easy for it to enforce its ideology”, Warring alleged, stating that the BJP-led Union government was weakening the state as it refused to accept RSS ideology.

Warring said that the RSS and the BJP never accepted the Constitution and after coming to power, were strategising to weaken it.

“The Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi would never allow it. It was because of the Constitution that the Indians had become ‘citizens’ or else they would still be ‘subjects’ of their rulers. The Constitution brought equality and secularism and gave people the right to live respectfully. It is the responsibility of every citizen to save the Constitution,” he added.

Later talking to the media, Warring said that there was no rift in the party.

“Like other families, the Congress family too has some differences but you cannot call them rift. These are temporary and when Punjab’s interest will be at stake, all will come together,” he said.