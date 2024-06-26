AAP kicks off campaign for Haryana assembly polls, Kejriwal’s wife skips event

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Sandeep Pathak kicked off the party’s campaign for the Haryana assembly elections from Karnal’s new grain market on Tuesday. Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, Sandeep Pathak speaking at the campaign launch in Karnal’s new grain market. (HT Photo)

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, who was to chair the event, had to give it a miss as the former’s bail hearing in the Delhi excise policy case was also scheduled on the day.

Party’s state president Dr Sushil Gupta, senior state vice-president Anurag Dhanda, state vice-president Balbir Saini and other party leaders were present at the event.

On Delhi HC’s judgement of no relief to Delhi CM, Gupta said that the party will approach the Supreme Court.

AAP workers, leaders to visit every village for ‘badlav jansamvad’

Later in Pathak’s presence, the party’s campaign was launched with the slogan “badlenge Haryana ka haal, ab layenge kejriwal.”

Pathak said that the people of Haryana have given everyone a chance once.

“The Jannayak Janta Party, which won and sat in BJP’s lap, was also given a chance. Now, the people of Haryana must think that they gave one party 10 years and another party 10 years, but what did they do for Haryana? These parties together have repeatedly betrayed the people. Therefore, this time the only slogan is change. If Haryana needs a big change, then Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP must be brought in,” he told the gathering.

“When Arvind Kejriwal, born in Haryana, started his political career, all parties said he would fail. They tried to stop him in every way because he talked about corruption. They couldn’t stop him, and he formed a government in Delhi. When they couldn’t stop him in Delhi, all parties conspired to stop him in Punjab. But they couldn’t stop Kejriwal there either. People in Gujarat and Goa also voted for him. When Arvind Kejriwal can get blessings in Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat, and Goa, why wouldn’t the people of his birthplace love him?” the lawmaker said.

During his speech, he countered the BJP government in the state on education, power supply, health and farming.

Meanwhile, a party worker named Karan Singh Dhankar got on the stage and raised slogans. “Congress ki agenton ko bhi yaha se hatana zaruri hai,” he was heard saying.

Later, he told the media that he was accusing Sushil Gupta.

Speaking to reporters, Pathak said that the party is competent enough to contest the assembly polls alone, but the decision on any alliance like INDIA, will be taken by Kejriwal.

On the water crisis in Delhi, involving Haryana, the Punjab MP urged the Union government to step in for mediation and ensure that both states get enough drinking water.

Reacting on the HC hearing, Pathak said, “The lower court that was hearing the PMLA case observed that there has been no discrepancy, and the ED is not working properly. Now (after the HC decision), we will approach the Supreme Court.”