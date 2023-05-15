Punjab: AAP leader held for insulting woman’s modesty

Police arrested a local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader for allegedly insulting the modesty of an NRI’s wife in Goindwal Sahib on Monday. On the complaint of the victim, the accused has been booked under Section 67-A of the Information Technology act and Section (Representational Photo (Getty Images) )

The accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh, who, according to a media in-charge of the party, is president of the ex-servicemen wing in Tarn Taran.

On the complaint of the victim, the accused has been booked under Section 67-A (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology (IT) Act, and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Pena Code (IPC) at Goindwal Sahib police station.

The woman is a housewife, and her husband resides abroad. The victim lodged a complaint with the police stating that she began receiving vulgar WhatsApp messages and phone calls from various numbers on the night of April 28 at around 8:30 pm. She also received false and defamatory messages in a WhatsApp group. On searching, the woman discovered that accused Harpreet Singh had shared her number with vulgar content in various WhatsApp groups, the complaint said.

Goindwal Sahib station house officer (SHO) Rajinder Singh said, “The accused was in an inebriated state when he sent a message containing vulgar content against the woman and shared her mobile number in various WhatsApp groups. The accused has been arrested and will be presented in local court for his remand.”