Previous Punjab govts never cared for reforms: AAP

Targeting previous Punjab governments, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Harjot Bains, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Harbhajan Singh ETO on Monday said that the state has witnessed major reforms in every sector in the past 13 months. Rural development minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal addressing a joint press conference in Jalandhar on Monday. (HT Photo)

Addressing a joint press conference in Jalandhar, Bains, who is state’s school education minister, said that the Congress and Akali leaders never even posted a single tweet on education and health, but after the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, chief minister Bhagwant Mann made these two sectors centre of politics.

“During the previous Congress government, books did not reach primary schools till October-November due to which children could not study properly and teachers had to teach from photocopied notes. This year, we delivered the books to all schools before March 31. Same is the case with distribution of uniforms in government schools,” he added.

Rural development minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, meanwhile, slammed Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Dhami for campaigning for a party candidate.

“The duty of the SGPC is to provide religious and social education to the children of Sikh community and protect their culture. It is quite wrong to use such an organisation for political gains,” he said, while appealing to the SGPC chief that he should fulfil his responsibility honestly and stay away from political activities.

Power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said the registration of labourers in the state was 16,905 in 2021-22 during the previous government, while the AAP dispensation increased it to 50,637 in 2022-23. “The labourers will not be able to avail benefits and other facilities till they are registered with the government,” he added.