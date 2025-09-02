AAP MLA escapes before Punjab Police team arrives to arrest him from Karnal kin’s house

In a dramatic turn of events, Sanour AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, 50, fled from his relative and HSGMC member Gurnam Singh Laadi’s house at Dabri village in Karnal early on Tuesday before the Punjab Police team arrived to take him into custody in a rape case. Police personnel outside HSGMC member Gurnam Singh Laadi’s house from where AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra escaped on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

The police action came a day after Pathanmajra’s security cover was withdrawn for publicly taking on the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government for poor flood preparedness in Punjab. The AAP MLA had on Sunday accused Punjab water resources principal secretary Krishan Kumar of misguiding chief minister Mann and failing to ensure timely desiltation of the riverbeds, particularly Ghaggar and Tangri rivers, which had aggravated the flood situation in his constituency.

The MLA, who was staying at the house of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) member Laadi since Monday, managed to outsmart the Punjab Police team that arrived in the wee hours to arrest him by scaling the wall of the house and escaping with the help of local residents.

According to Haryana Police, Pathanmajra’s whereabouts are unknown.

The AAP MLA has said that he is ready to face the consequence for his outburst against the government and Krishan Kumar, who he held responsible for the worst floods Punjab is seeing in decades.

Before fleeing, Pathanmajra went live on Facebook and announced that he was being booked in an old rape complaint. He appealed to his fellow legislators to raise their voice against the party high command from Delhi “for their constant interference in the state’s affairs to save Punjab”.

He also asked his supporters and well-wishers to reach the Patiala district police chief’s office and protest against the action against him. “This is the price I’m paying for speaking up for Punjab. They are mistaken if they can crush my voice by filing false cases against me. Come what may, I will still speak up for Punjab,” the defiant leader said before his arrest.

In the first information report (FIR) registered against Pathanmajra at 11pm on Monday, a copy of which is with HT, he has been booked under Sections 376, 420 and 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). The fresh FIR was registered based on the complaint lodged by a Zirakpur resident in 2022 in which she stated that Pathanmajra had married her in August 2021 without divorcing his first wife. She claimed he had cheated her as she was told before the wedding that he had formally got a divorce.

The Sanaur MLA is the fourth AAP MLA in Punjab to be in the crosshairs of the state police and Vigilance Bureau. The VB had arrested former health minister and Mansa MLA Vijay Singla for corruption in May 2022, while Bathinda Rural AAP MLA Amit Rattan Kotfatta was caught by the VB in a corruption case on February 23, 2023.

On May 24 this year, the VB arrested Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora in a corruption case that also involved a municipal corporation official.