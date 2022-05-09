Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP MLA inaugurates 2.25cr-project to fix waterlogging on Tajpur road in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

AAP MLA inaugurates 2.25cr-project to fix waterlogging on Tajpur road in Ludhiana

AAP MLA Daljit Singh Grewal said the project has been initiated with an aim to fix the problem of waterlogging in the neighbourhood during the monsoon, an issue that has troubled residents at Jamalpur and Sector 32, Chandigarh road, Ludhiana
“People of this area were living with the problem and the government paid no attention to resolving the problem.” the AAP MLA Daljit Singh Grewal said, adding that he was committed to the all-round development of the constituency in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
“People of this area were living with the problem and the government paid no attention to resolving the problem.” the AAP MLA Daljit Singh Grewal said, adding that he was committed to the all-round development of the constituency in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
Published on May 09, 2022 10:57 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana (East) Daljit Singh Grewal on Monday inaugurated the 2.25 crore-pumping station project on Tajpur road.

Grewal said the project has been initiated with an aim to fix the problem of waterlogging in the neighbourhood during the monsoon, an issue that has troubled residents at Jamalpur and Sector 32, Chandigarh road. Residents have complained of water entering their houses and damaging vehicles.

“People of this area were living with the problem and the government paid no attention to resolving the problem.” the MLA said, adding that he was committed to the all-round development of the constituency,

Grewal assured other developmental works for the constituency in the coming days, saying mohalla clinics would also be set up here similar to those in New Delhi, where patients would be provided free treatment and medicines.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Security personnel near the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. (FILE PHOTO)

    First petitioner not withdrawing Shringar Gauri case, says Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh chief

    Vishen also said Rakshi Singh is a founder member of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh. The case is titled Rakhi Singh and others versus UP state and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee. On Sunday morning, Vishen, who is a relative of the plaintiff, had said the case would be withdrawn on Monday. On Monday, Vishen appeared before the media in Varanasi, and said that his previous statement was distorted and presented wrongly.

  • Police personnel deployed as people gathered after a team of court-appointed lawyers began the survey of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal at the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex, in Varanasi on Friday (May 6). (ANI PHOTO)

    Survey at KV-Gyanvapi complex: Objection filed against plea for removal of advocate commissioner

    An objection was filed in a local court on Monday to a petition that seeks the removal or replacement of the court-appointed advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar who has been tasked with carrying out a survey of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. The advocates representing the petitioners who have sought permission for daily worship at the Maa Shringar Gaur Sthal filed the objection.

  • Union minister Smriti Irani at a programme in Amethi on Monday. (SOURCED IMAGE)

    After Wayanad visit, Smriti Irani engages with people in Amethi

    Union minister Smriti Irani arrived in Amethi on Monday on a two-day visit and straightaway engaged with the residents over impromptu stopovers. Her Amethi tour comes days after triggering a buzz about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) plans in Wayanad (Kerala), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency, which she visited recently. Rahul Gandhi had contested from two constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

  • Sri Krishna Janambhoomi and Shahi Eidgah (Mosque) in Mathura. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Appointment of advocate commissioner sought in Mathura for survey of Shahi Eidgah mosque

    A petitioner in the case related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura on Monday moved an application before a local court seeking the appointment of an advocate commissioner for conducting a spot inspection within the Shahi Eidgah mosque adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi to find out if there are any signs related to the Hindu religion on the mosque premises. The other petitioners include Jai Bhagwan Goyal from Delhi, Saurabh Gaur and Rajendra Maheshwari.

  • Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra chairing an official meeting. (FILE PHOTO)

    Uttar Pradesh chief secretary pulls up power discom MDs over low revenue collection, high line losses

    Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Monday pulled up the managing directors of power distribution companies (discoms) for poor revenue collection and high line losses, two officers aware of the development said. Mishra told the MDs that after one or two weeks he would hold a physical meeting with them in Shakti Bhavan itself to further review things. The Uttar Pradesh chief secretary said this at a virtual meeting with the MDs here.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out