AAP MLA inaugurates ₹2.25cr-project to fix waterlogging on Tajpur road in Ludhiana
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana (East) Daljit Singh Grewal on Monday inaugurated the ₹2.25 crore-pumping station project on Tajpur road.
Grewal said the project has been initiated with an aim to fix the problem of waterlogging in the neighbourhood during the monsoon, an issue that has troubled residents at Jamalpur and Sector 32, Chandigarh road. Residents have complained of water entering their houses and damaging vehicles.
“People of this area were living with the problem and the government paid no attention to resolving the problem.” the MLA said, adding that he was committed to the all-round development of the constituency,
Grewal assured other developmental works for the constituency in the coming days, saying mohalla clinics would also be set up here similar to those in New Delhi, where patients would be provided free treatment and medicines.
First petitioner not withdrawing Shringar Gauri case, says Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh chief
Vishen also said Rakshi Singh is a founder member of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh. The case is titled Rakhi Singh and others versus UP state and Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee. On Sunday morning, Vishen, who is a relative of the plaintiff, had said the case would be withdrawn on Monday. On Monday, Vishen appeared before the media in Varanasi, and said that his previous statement was distorted and presented wrongly.
Survey at KV-Gyanvapi complex: Objection filed against plea for removal of advocate commissioner
An objection was filed in a local court on Monday to a petition that seeks the removal or replacement of the court-appointed advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar who has been tasked with carrying out a survey of the Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in the Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex in Varanasi. The advocates representing the petitioners who have sought permission for daily worship at the Maa Shringar Gaur Sthal filed the objection.
After Wayanad visit, Smriti Irani engages with people in Amethi
Union minister Smriti Irani arrived in Amethi on Monday on a two-day visit and straightaway engaged with the residents over impromptu stopovers. Her Amethi tour comes days after triggering a buzz about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) plans in Wayanad (Kerala), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency, which she visited recently. Rahul Gandhi had contested from two constituencies in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Appointment of advocate commissioner sought in Mathura for survey of Shahi Eidgah mosque
A petitioner in the case related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura on Monday moved an application before a local court seeking the appointment of an advocate commissioner for conducting a spot inspection within the Shahi Eidgah mosque adjoining the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi to find out if there are any signs related to the Hindu religion on the mosque premises. The other petitioners include Jai Bhagwan Goyal from Delhi, Saurabh Gaur and Rajendra Maheshwari.
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary pulls up power discom MDs over low revenue collection, high line losses
Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Monday pulled up the managing directors of power distribution companies (discoms) for poor revenue collection and high line losses, two officers aware of the development said. Mishra told the MDs that after one or two weeks he would hold a physical meeting with them in Shakti Bhavan itself to further review things. The Uttar Pradesh chief secretary said this at a virtual meeting with the MDs here.
