AAP MLA seeks detailed discussion on 2015 sacrilege, police firing cases

Chandigarh : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Wednesday sought a detailed discussion on the 2015 sacrilege cases and police action on peaceful protesters at Behbal Kalan and Bargari in the House and urged the speaker to extend the session by a day for holding a debate. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh on Wednesday sought a detailed discussion on the 2015 sacrilege cases and police action on peaceful protesters at Behbal Kalan and Bargari in the House and urged the speaker to extend the session by a day for holding a debate.

Speaking during the zero hour, Kunwar Vijay said in August 2018, the probe into the sacrilege incidents was withdrawn from the CBI and a special investigation team of the Punjab Police was formed.

The MLA said the report pertaining to the police firing incident following anti-sacrilege protests should be tabled in the House. “The report, which was quashed and is not part of any court proceedings, should be tabled in the House and a debate can be held on it and following which everything will be clear,” he said.

The MLA also spoke about pardon granted to the Dera Sacha Sauda chief in the 2007 blasphemy case by the Akal Takht in September 2015.

The AAP legislator also targeted the two senior police officers who were part of the special investigation team which had probed the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing incidents. He said both the police officers had never written a case diary in the matter.

Kunwar Vijay, a former IPS officer, was part of the SIT which had probed the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan policing firing incidents. He took premature retirement in 2021 after the Punjab and Haryana high court quashed a report filed by him into the Kotkapura firing incident in 2015.

He also demanded from the speaker to hold discussions on minimum support price (MSP) on all crops, saying that agriculture is a state subject and it can take decision in this regard.

Raising the issue of CNG plants, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA from Dakha Manpreet Singh Ayali said that three such plants are coming up in his constituency. The site of these plants are close to schools and human settlement and it might lead to a disaster. The local residents, according to Ayali, are demanding shift of these plants.

Health minister Balbir Singh said CNG plants use bio waste which causes pollution if not treated properly. So, these should not be opposed, he added.

Independent MLA from Sultanpur Lodhi Rana Inder Partap Singh raised the issue of cleaning of sewerage system and garbage disposal. He said the Kapurthala municipal corporation had passed a proposal for the purchase of super suction machines. The MC has also kept ₹14 crore as reserve funds for the purpose, but nothing has been done so far. He blamed Kapurthala MC commissioner Anupam Kaler for not taking action in the matter.

“We should fix responsibility for the laxity. I have requested the local bodies minister to suspend the commissioner and an inquiry be initiated to fix the responsibility,” he said.