AAP MP highlights high education costs in Parliament

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha (RS) member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Wednesday expressed concerns over high education costs and demanded regulation of the same. Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney

Speaking in Parliament, Sahney said education is a fundamental right, but rising costs of education from “KG to PG” are placing an immense financial strain on families, “Averagely, the cost of educating a student through to post-graduation amounts to ₹25-30 lakh. This financial burden is forcing many students to seek education abroad, particularly in fields like medicine, due to the high costs of domestic education,” he claimed.

Minister for state for education Jayant Chaudhry replied that Punjab and Kerela have not implemented Section 12(1)(C) of Right To Education (RTE) Act, 2009 which mandates minimum 25% reservation in private unaided schools to children belonging to the economically weak section, according to a press release here. Sahney also highlighted that while the RTE Act, 2009, mandates free and compulsory elementary education for children aged 6 to 14 years, there is a critical need to assess the implementation of this provision.