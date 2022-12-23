Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP protests against defunct property IDs in Ambala Cantonment

AAP protests against defunct property IDs in Ambala Cantonment

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 23, 2022 11:51 PM IST

The protest was organised outside the office of municipal council, Sadar Zone, amid anti-government sloganeering and later a memorandum to secretary Rajesh Kumar in the name of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Leaders and workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by the party’s North zone convenor Chitra Sarwara staged a protest against anomalies in property IDs in Ambala Cantonment on Friday. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

Leaders and workers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led by the party’s North zone convenor Chitra Sarwara staged a protest against anomalies in property IDs in Ambala Cantonment on Friday.

The protest was organised outside the office of municipal council, Sadar Zone, amid anti-government sloganeering and later a memorandum to secretary Rajesh Kumar in the name of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The AAP leader claimed the state government has paid over 42 crore to Yashi Consulting Services Private Limited to prepare property IDs, while the estimated cost of the survey was around 18 crore.

“There are mistakes in around 80 per cent to 85 per cent of the IDs due to which the work of NOC, sale and purchase of properties is hampering, but the government is silent,” she added.

