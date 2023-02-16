AAP protests in Panchkula, seeks removal of minister Sandeep Singh

Over 400 members of AAP Haryana on Wednesday held a protest in Panchkula seeking immediate removal of minister Sandeep Singh, an accused in sexual harassment case, from the state ministry and sought strict action against him.

On December 31, the Chandigarh Police booked Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh for allegedly sexually harassing a woman junior coach. The next day, Singh gave up the sports portfolio, but remains minister for printing and stationary and has not resigned from the cabinet.

The protesters gathered at the Parade Ground, Sector 5, Panchkula, at 12 pm and from there they marched towards the Haryana Raj Bhawan in Chandigarh. They were stopped at the housing board roundabout where the Haryana police had placed barricades on the road.

The protesters had a minor scuffle with the police near the housing board when they tried to cross the barricades. Police could be seen managing the crowd by using little force. They blocked the roads till evening. Later, an eight-member delegation was allowed to proceed to the Raj Bhawan.

The delegation led by Anurag Dhanda, Haryana AAP leader, handed over a memorandum addressed to the governor, to the officials concerned.