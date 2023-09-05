Punjab crime: 13 booked for attack on AAP sarpanch house in Majitha sub-division’s Galowali village

Majitha sub-division’s Galowali village sarpanch Kulwant Singh, who owes allegiance to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Monday alleged assault by some drug smugglers belonging to same village. The identified accused are Gurdip Singh, Vijay Pal Singh and Manpreet Singh of the same village. The identity of the other accused is yet to be ascertained by the police. All the accused are absconding.

The sarpanch claimed that his house was attacked by around 10 persons on Sunday night as he had been “stopping them from drug smuggling” in the village.

However, the police have refuted the sarpanch claim and claimed that the attack was the result of a personal enmity of the sarpanch with the accused.

“The accused trespassed into my house and attacked me and my family members, including women. The accused also damaged some vehicles parked in my house,” the Sarpanch said.

He appealed to Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann to take strict action against the accused who are also ‘involved in drug smuggling’.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under Sections 452 (trespassing), 427 (causing damage), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code against 13 persons, including three by name.

The identified accused are Gurdip Singh, Vijay Pal Singh and Manpreet Singh of the same village. The identity of the other accused is yet to be ascertained by the police. All the accused are absconding.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP-rural) Satinder Singh said, “A scuffle over an old enmity had taken place between the sarpanch and the accused on Friday. The attack on Sunday night is the result of the scuffle. Both parties have been at loggerheads over minor issues. Our investigation has found that there is no drug smuggling issue behind the attack. The sarpanch’s claims that he had been stopping drug smuggling are baseless.”

He said their raids are on to nab the accused for attacking the sarpanch’s house.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON