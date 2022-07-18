AAP shifting burden of free power to honest consumers: Amarinder Singh Raja Warring
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for issuing hefty bills to power consumers across the state.
“It is a classic example of robbing Peter to pay Paul,” Warring remarked in a statement, while referring to the bills sent to domestic consumers which are almost three times more than the normal bills.
“This means the AAP government is shifting the burden of free power from one section of the population to another section, which is unfair and unacceptable,” he said, adding that the Congress will not allow the government to rob honest consumers who have been paying electricity bills regularly.
Warring disclosed that he had received reports from a cross-section of people in the state that the PSPCL had issued unusually hefty bills to domestic consumers. Even two-bedroom apartments have been served monthly bills to the tune of ₹20,000 each, which is unacceptable, he said.
“We welcome free electricity to deserving consumers, but not at the cost of other consumers, ”he said.
-
Councillor presses for domicile reservation in Chandigarh
Ward number 12 councillor Saurabh Joshi, in a letter to UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit has demanded 85% reservation policy for those holding a domicile of Chandigarh, in regular/contractual/outsource jobs in the UT administration, municipal corporation and private sector and in admissions at various professional colleges, Panjab University and its affiliated colleges in the city.
-
Organs of brain-dead patient lend new lease of life to three at PGIMER
The family members of 65-year-old a resident of Solan Himachal Pradesh, Nisha Thakur, donated her organs and lent a new lease of life to a terminally-ill patient suffering from debilitating renal disease and helped restore the sight of two corneal blind patients at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Thakur, was admitted to PGIMER on July 11, following a ruptured aneurysm.
-
Chandigarh’s Bhaumika bags gold at Wushu Championship
Bhaumika of Sri Aurobindo School, Sector 27, bagged a gold medal during the Sub-Junior Wushu Championship held in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The five-day tournament, featuring 1,300 players from 33 states and UTs, concluded on Thursday. Eleven-year-old Bhaumika won gold in the under 36 kg category of the sanda event. She trains at Spiders Combat Sports Academy at Sri Aurobindo School.
-
Congress carries out march in Chandigarh to protest against inflation
The Labour Colony cell of Chandigarh Congress on Sunday organised a protest march in Mauli Jagran here against the Centre over the rising inflation. Congress workers from Mauli Jagran carried empty utensils during the march to convey to the government that it had become difficult for poor and lower middle-class families to run their kitchen because of the alleged mishandling of the economy.
-
Punjab Police AIG encourages residents to report cybercrime at 1930
All India Management Association's Chandigarh chapter, Chandigarh management association on Sunday organised a panel discussion on “White Collar Crime – Financial Frauds and support available”. The event was attended by over 85 CMA members. Punjab Police's assistant inspector general Jasdeep Singh, cross check consultants' founder Jogeshwar Pratap Singh and Axis Bank's fraud control unit regional head Harjit Singh headed the panel, which was moderated by the association general secretary Abhishek Gupta.
