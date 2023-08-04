AAP slams BJP over Haryana, Manipur violence

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the violence in Haryana and Manipur. Addressing a press conference here, AAP leader and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the BJP has proved to be a complete failure in stopping the violence in Haryana and Manipur. “The law and order system has broken down in all BJP-ruled states. Violence continues unabated in Manipur. People are pitted against each other, but no effort is being made by the government to restore peace in the state,” he alleged. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Cheema claimed the BJP-ruled Haryana is on fire like Manipur. “Around 100 people were injured and six died. This clearly shows that a big conspiracy is being hatched. The BJP government is complicit in breaking the mutual brotherhood of the people of the country,” he charged, questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The AAP leader said the entire opposition is demanding answers from the Prime Minister, but he has no time to address the issue. “Every day 50 to 70 notices of suspension of business are being submitted in Parliament regarding Manipur, but the government is not ready to debate the issue,” he claimed, drawing attention to atrocities on children, women, and tribals.

Asked about the standoff between the AAP government and governor Banwarilal Purohit in Punjab over the special session of the state assembly, Cheema said the governor should exercise his powers in accordance with the Constitution and not act at the instance of the BJP. “People of Punjab have elected the AAP and Bhagwant Mann. He should avoid sending letters in this manner,” he said, insisting that the state government held the two-day session and passed the bills as per the provisions of the Constitution.

Condemning violence in Nuh, Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan also slammed the present BJP-JJP government of Haryana, claiming that chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has completely failed to discharge his duty to safeguard the people. He demanded a thorough probe to find out the causes of the violence and unearth the entire conspiracy to book the culprits.