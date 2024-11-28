The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab has begun preparations for the upcoming municipal corporation elections with state unit chief Aman Arora holding a series of meetings with the district in-charges, legislators and office bearers from across the state on Thursday. AAP starts prep for local bodies’ poll

The newly-appointed state chief met teams from Patiala, Phagwara, Jalandhar, and Ludhiana divisions to strategise for the polls scheduled to be held next month. The meetings focused on devising strategies to strengthen the party’s presence in urban local bodies and taking feedback from district-level leaders and party workers was actively sought to ensure a grassroots-driven campaign, according to a party spokesperson.

Arora said the party would soon start accepting applications from the aspirants for the municipal corporation election. “The selection process will prioritise merit, integrity, and the ability to serve the people effectively,” he added. The election to five municipal corporations of Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala and Phagwara and 42 municipal councils and nagar panchayats are likely to be held in the second half of December. The state government has written to the state election commission, conveying its preparedness for the civic body polls. Cabinet ministers Ravjot Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Balbir Singh, Mohinder Bhagat, Barinder Goyal, Hardeep Mundian and Tarunpreet Singh Sondh were among the party leaders who participated in these meetings.