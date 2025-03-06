AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal reaches Vipassana centre

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal arrived at the Dhama Dhaja Vipassana Centre in Hoshiarpur’s Anandgarh village on Wednesday evening to join a 10-day Vipassana meditation session. The session will start on Thursday morning and conclude on March 15. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal (PTI)

This marks Kejriwal’s seventh Vipassana retreat since 2013 and his second visit to the Dhama Dhaja centre, the first being in December 2023. Vipassana is an ancient meditation technique based on Gautam Buddha’s teachings, offered through a 10-day residential course. This technique focuses on self-transformation through self-observation. The course, which includes free food and accommodation, is managed by an 11-member Trust of experienced practitioners. The centre is operating since 1998.

Elaborate security measures were implemented for Kejriwal’s visit, with hundreds of police personnel deployed around the Chohal rest house and Vipassana centre. An ADGP-level officer personally oversaw the arrangements, and traffic police were stationed along the route from Chohal to Anandgarh to ensure smooth VIP movement.

Accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, the couple spent the night at Chohal forest rest house before Kejriwal proceeded to the meditation centre alone. Sunita returned to Delhi shortly after.

Kejriwal’s visit to Punjab, the first since AAP’s defeat in the Delhi assembly elections, has sparked political speculations, with opposition parties questioning the motives behind the trip. However, AAP leaders have dismissed these claims, stating that the retreat is purely a personal spiritual journey.

“This is not the first time that Kejriwal ji has gone on a meditation break. Giving his spiritual sojourn a political hue is absurd,” said an AAP leader.

Kejriwal’s previous visit to the Dhama Dhaja centre in December 2023 coincided with a politically turbulent time as he faced summons from the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy. This backdrop has further fueled political interpretations of his current retreat.

The opposition has criticised Kejriwal’s visit, calling it a burden on the state exchequer.

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has accused Kejriwal of misusing public funds for his Vipassana retreat, highlighting the extensive security arrangements and convoy deployed for his visit. “There are cars worth more than ₹2 crores, fire brigades, ambulances and more than 100 commandos in his convoy. What type of a common man is he? Arvind Kejriwal is wasting Punjab’s money. His purpose is not Vipassana but to fulfil his dream of becoming a chief minister,” Sirsa said.

Former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna echoed these concerns, stating that a significant amount of taxpayer money is being spent on Kejriwal’s security arrangements. “The choice of place and time speaks volumes about Kejriwal’s intentions. He wants to play a more active role in Punjab after his defeat in Delhi,” Khanna added.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva claimed that Kejriwal is seeking a Rajya Sabha seat after his party lost the Assembly polls in the national capital. “After losing the election, Kejriwal is now looking for a Rajya Sabha seat because he is addicted to a luxurious lifestyle. Vipassana is just an excuse, the real reason for his presence in Punjab is the turmoil in the AAP’s Punjab unit,” Sachdeva said.

There was no immediate response from Kejriwal or the Aam Aadmi Party to the allegations.

Kejriwal’s Rajya Sabha speculation grows

Aam Admi Party MP Sanjeev Arora will contest the Ludhiana West by-election following the death of MLA Gurpreet Gogi. His nomination has sparked speculation regarding Arvind Kejriwal’s possible entry into the Rajya Sabha. Arora mentioned that the seven AAP MPs from Punjab are prepared to vacate their seats for Kejriwal if he chooses to join. However, he clarified that Kejriwal has expressed no current interest in the Rajya Sabha. “It’s his decision, and as of now, he has shown no interest in going to Rajya Sabha,” Arora said.

With inputs from PTI