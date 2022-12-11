AAP youngest party to get national status: Chitra Sarwara

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) north Haryana convenor Chitra Sarwara on Saturday said her party was the youngest to get a national status.

“It’s a big achievement to get national party status within 10 years of its inception and to govern two states. Our party has also shattered the 15-year-old castle of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD),” Sarwara said, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Vijay Sankalp Yatra after the recently-concluded round of elections.

On being asked about the party’s failure to open its tally in Himachal Pradesh, Chitra said, “In the presence of a party that is India’s oldest and the other, the largest, we have managed to gain the confidence of the voters.”

“This happened when the Congress lost most of its vote share in Gujarat and Delhi MCD, while BJP failed to retain Himachal and Delhi MCD. We saw our Prime Minister and his party MPs going door-to-door seeking votes in Gujarat and a high-decibel campaign in Delhi. This was due to our party’s increasing stature,” she added.

We will now focus on strengthening the party structure in Haryana, she added.