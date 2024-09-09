AAP’s farmer leader shot dead in Khanna

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Khanna farmer wing president Tarlochan Singh was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Ikolaha village of Khanna on Monday. He was returning home from his farm when attackers opened fire on him. Tarlochan Singh

His son Harpreet Singh Happy, along with other villagers, found him lying in a pool of blood alongside a road following which he was rushed to the civil hospital in Khanna where doctors declared him dead.

Tarlochan had been active in village politics for some time, having previously contested the sarpanch election unsuccessfully. After joining AAP, he was made president of the party’s farmer wing and was preparing to contest the upcoming sarpanch election. His son Harpreet said some personal enmity may be behind his father’s murder.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ashwini Gotyal, superintendent of police (investigation) Saurav Jindal, Khanna DSP Amritpal Singh Bhati and CIA staff in-charge Amandeep Singh reached the spot for investigation. SP Saurav Jindal said the motive behind the murder is yet to be determined. All angles are being looked into, he added.