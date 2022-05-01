AAP’s fissures spill out at Chandigarh MC House meeting
In a major embarrassment to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the simmering factionalism in the party burst out into the open on Saturday when a section of its councillors supported the BJP-led MC agenda on mechanised sanitation of southern sectors, while another section, led by its leader of opposition, voted against it.
At the MC General House meeting on Saturday, heated arguments erupted between the two AAP factions on the issue of allotment of mechanised cleaning of the southern sectors (31 to 60) to the Lions Company.
The leader of opposition, Yogesh Dhingra, vehemently opposed the move, and demanded that it be taken up in a special House meet.
But at the same time, another AAP faction, led by its councillor Prem Lata, gave arguments in favour of the allotment, while siding with the BJP councillors.
Raising objections to the contract, Dhingra said, “The performance of the company has been very poor. The Resident Welfare Associations in the area are also not in favour of giving contract to the company. They say even they can do a better job than the firm in cleaning the area.”
Interrupting Dhingra, Lata questioned, “When RWAs cannot manage the parks properly , how can they manage the roads’ sanitation?”
Similarly, while the Dhingra-led faction alleged that contract workers under the project were not being paid properly, the other faction retorted that the delay in awarding the contract was delaying payment of salaries.
Dhingra even went over to convince the other AAP faction, but they didn’t relent.
Voting for and against
While the Congress councillors were also demanding a deferment of the agenda and submission of tender’s technical details, Dhingra asked the mayor for holding a vote on it.
Agreeing to his demand, mayor Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon asked for hands to be raised by those in favour. Along with all 13 BJP councillors and a lone SAD councillor, five AAP councillors also voted in favour of the agenda, which was announced passed by the mayor, with 19 of the 35 votes in the House voting for it.
Talking to the media later, Chandigarh Congress president Subhash Chawla alleged that while the AAP claimed to be an honest party, they sold their votes in favour of the company.
Chandigarh AAP president Prem Garg said, “There was a lack of coordination among the councillors. The agenda came only last night. We will talk to them. There is no factionalism in the party.”
Simmering factionalism
Fighting its first MC elections in Chandigarh last year, the AAP had surprised many by becoming the single-largest party with 14 councillors in the House of 35. The BJP had managed to secure 13 seats, the Congress seven and the Shiromani Akali Dal one.
Even before the elections, there was major dispute within the AAP over distribution of tickets. Picking a candidate for the mayor’s post again created major friction, which resulted in the party losing the mayor and senior deputy mayor posts by one and two votes, respectively.
Councillors demand more say
Attacking the “bureaucracy’s domination” in MC, cutting across party lines, several councillors demanded greater say of councillors in MC’s functioning rather than administration and MC officials. They took particular offence to the MC commissioner stating that technical terms and conditions of a tender are set by the technical committee as per laid-down government manuals.
BJP councillor Kanwarjeet Rana made a scathing attack on the bureaucracy, stating, “What’s the need of the House and councillors? Let the adviser run the MC when we are ignored in important decisions.”
-
Chandigarh’s policy pangs: A rocky start to startup policy
The Chandigarh Startup Policy is the perfect example of how flip-flops characterise the UT administration's policy formulation, which in the end is often left in a shambles. Six years ago, the Narendra Modi government introduced “Startup India” in 2016 to foster entrepreneurship and promote innovation by creating an ecosystem that is conducive for the growth of startups.
-
Covid cases in Chandigarh tricity dropped by 28% since March, but experts urge caution
Even as the tricity logged a 28% drop in the monthly Covid-19 infections in April compared to March, health officials across the tricity have cautioned residents against lowering their guard. Among the three jurisdictions, Chandigarh remained the worst hit in terms of cases in April, with its tally standing at 140, followed by Mohali with 102 cases and Panchkula with 50.
-
Chandigarh admn to bulldoze Colony Number 4 on May 1
The Chandigarh administration will evict all residents and demolish Colony Number 4, which is located in Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Sunday. Many residents were seen moving out of the colony with packed bags on Saturday night. Police deployment was also seen outside the colony. On the basis of a biometric survey carried out by the Estate Office, a list of 658 residents was sent to the Chandigarh Housing Board on April 29.
-
Violation of disability rules: Probe marked against college principal in Himachal’s Kullu
The Himachal Pradesh disability commissioner has ordered an inquiry against the principal of a government college in Kullu, Roshan Lal, over alleged discrimination with visually impaired students during their exams, which was against the guidelines issued by the social justice and empowerment department. Ajai Srivastava, expert member of the state advisory board on disability and chairperson of Umang Foundation, had made a complaint against the principal about a week ago.
-
Mission Fal-Van: Army teams up with eco-warriors
I came across an interesting term 'FalVan' during the golden jubilee celebrations of the Battle of Longewala, which were held in Jaisalmer in December 2021. The enterprising mission is bringing about a green revolution across the country. To mark the Golden Jubilee of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, a new war memorial had been designed at Longewala, around 120km North-West of Jaisalmer. Environmentalist Radhika Anand who had been a part of the war memorial designing team also told me about Mission Fal-Van.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics