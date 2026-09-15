‘How are MasalaJet passengers even coping up?': Social media reacts as 2 SpiceJet Dubai flights face delays
Videos circulating on social media showed passengers raising slogans such as “SpiceJet chor hai” and “SpiceJet haye haye” at the airport.
Chaos broke out at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after two SpiceJet flights bound for Dubai were delayed by more than 24 hours, prompting angry passengers to protest.
Videos circulating on social media showed passengers raising slogans such as “SpiceJet chor hai” and “SpiceJet haye haye” at the airport.
Also read | 2 Dubai-bound SpiceJet flights hit delays at Delhi airport, protests erupt
Reacting to the delay, a passenger wrote on X: “At first I thought this@flyspicejet flight took off 40 minutes before time from BOM only to see that this was nearly 24 HOURS DELAYED!!!!!! How are MasalaJet passengers even coping up with this man.”
Another passenger wrote," SpiceJet chor hai."
Two Dubai-bound flights affected
The disruption involved SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, which were scheduled to fly from Delhi to Dubai on Monday morning and evening, respectively.
Also read | Delhi-Pune flight cancelled after hours of delay
The departures were rescheduled several times throughout the day, leading to unrest among passengers at the airport.
SpiceJet cites operational reasons
A SpiceJet spokesperson said the flights were delayed due to operational reasons after an aircraft was grounded.
“SpiceJet flights SG 5111 and SG 5105, operating from Delhi to Dubai, have been delayed due to operational reasons following the grounding of an aircraft. Alternate flights are being arranged to accommodate the affected passengers, and the airline is making every effort to minimise the inconvenience caused,” the spokesperson said.
Around 200 passengers impacted
Citing people familiar with the matter, news agency PTI reported that around 200 passengers have been impacted by the delay.
The passengers also protested at various places at Delhi airport's Terminal 3, since late Monday evening. A video of passengers staging a sit-in at Delhi airport also surfaced on social media.
However, HT could not independently verify the video.
The matter has also been taken up between airport officials and SpiceJet executives.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More