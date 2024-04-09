 AAP’s hunger strike for Kejriwal release remained a flop show: Partap Singh Bajwa - Hindustan Times
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 09, 2024 09:20 AM IST

Terming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s hunger strike at Khatkar Kalan a flop show, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said the AAP government failed to elicit support from the people of Punjab.

“Most chairs at the protest venue remained vacant. Despite being in power for two years, AAP could not organise a big gathering. However, a similar protest organised in Delhi was comparatively successful,” said Bajwa. He further said the protest remained largely confined to Khatkar Kalan.

Referring to a news report, Bajwa said that Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann did not reach the venue on time but left before time.

The LoP further said that organising such a gathering is a violation of the election code of conduct, for which action must be taken against AAP.

Tuesday, April 09, 2024
