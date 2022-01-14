AAP’s Mohali vice-president switches over to Congress

In a boost to Congress’ election campaign in Mohali, Davinder Singh Baidwan, the vice-president of AAP’s Mohali unit, along with his supporters, joined the Congress party on Thursday.

On the occasion, local Congress MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu said the opposition leaders were joining the Congress due to its people-friendly policies and agendas.

“Baidwan switching over to the Congress is one such example. Only the Congress has a long history of serving the nation and its people. The record developments carried out by the Congress in Mohali can be seen everywhere in the district. The agenda-less oppositions are in a fix over countering Congress’ popularity,” said the MLA.

He added that the people of Mohali were fully aware of the opposition’s dire attempts to divert their attention with fake and issue-less agendas. “The public has already made up its mind to ensure Congress victory in the upcoming Punjab polls and the opposition, aware of this truth, is in a state of shock,” Sidhu claimed.

Lashing out against the AAP, Sidhu said it was a party of opportunists, money and power mongers, who were backstabbers by nature and showed it with perfection whenever elections approached.

Senior Congress leader joins SAD

After serving the Congress for five decades, senior leader Jaspal Singh on Thursday joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Dera Bassi MLA NK Sharma.

Jaspal said he, his father and grandfather held the post of Zirakpur sarpanch for several decades and remained Congress loyalists. He himself was a councillor, Block Congress president and state secretary from Zirakpur, but he did not get respect in the party in the past few years.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal felicitating Jaspal Singh after he joined the party in Zirakpur on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Appointing Jaspal as SAD’s state vice-president, Sukhbir alleged Congress’ Deepinder Dhillon and his men were involved in illegal sand mining and liquor smuggling in Dera Bassi.

He said even though they took up the issue with higher Congress leaders, no action was taken.