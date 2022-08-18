AAPs Punjab report card disappointing, says Ashwani Sharma
Dubbing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a total failure in governance, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Ashwani Sharma said that the law-and-order situation in jails was miserable and mobile phones found with inmates was a sad reflection of the dire straits the state was in. The AAP has not only failed in providing basic security to the public in the state but unfortunately since it came to power five months ago it has created a fear psychosis and the public is feeling very insure,” said Sharma.
On the blatant lies being propagated by the chief Minister and his government, Sharma said that it was unfortunate that Bhagwant Singh Mann was creating misinformation that ₹12,339 crore worth loan has been repaid, while the truth is that an amount of 10,738 crore has been taken as a loan, he added.
Why does the AAP hide the truth from the public. The public needs to know how the economy of the state is being run, he said. “Afterall every citizen of the state has a stake in the economic status of Punjab,” said Sharma.
On the much-hyped Delhi’s school model, the sad truth is that in nearly 2000 government schools in the state, the teachers are not there in reality to teach, the infrastructure is depleting and the students are suffering due to the apathy of the AAP state government, he said. “ The rhetoric is not what will bail us out but hands on decisions and prompt governance is what is need of the hour. The propaganda is not going to work now,” Sharma said.
Over 100 apple growers court arrest in Shimla
In view of 'Jail Bharo Andolan' from August 17, more than 100 farmers, particularly apple growers, under the banner of the Sanyukt Kisan Manch courted arrest at the police control room on the Mall Road, Shimla, on Wednesday. Farmers have urged the government to fulfil 20 demands that they have submitted in their charter during their talks with the chief minister on July 28. The government, however, has announced to give 6% subsidy on cartons.
CCI in wait-and-watch mode in Punjab amid volatile market conditions for cotton
The Cotton Corporation of India is in a wait-and-watch mode ahead of the 2022-23 kharif marketing season even as Punjab agriculture authorities hope that like last year, the central agency will have little role to play in cotton purchase. CCI officials, overseeing cotton farming in Punjab, say the present situation is uncertain to conclude if the agency would be required in the market.
Delhiwale: Fruit seller's inner music
All day 19 saunters along the streets selling flutes, long Qurban Ansari. Qurban Ansari, 19, lives in Gurugram's Madipur Chowk in Sector 19 with parents, who are retired labourers, and wife, Noorsaba Khatoon, whom he married a year ago. What do you appreciate the most in your friends? Inssniyat (humanity). Living with izzat (respect). What characters in history do you most dislike? I don't hate anybody. Your favourite food and drink. Dal fry with chawal, and Coke.
Punjab govt to modernise tax intel set-up with World Bank funding
The Punjab government has started the process to modernise its tax intelligence unit in the taxation department with funding from the World Bank to bolster the goods and services tax revenue by improving compliance and plugging loopholes. The taxation department has received an in-principal approval from the finance department for deployment of additional manpower, especially data analysts, and technology upgrade for usage of analytics and artificial intelligence to detect frauds and curb revenue leakage.
AAP promises free, quality education if voted to power in Himachal
Painting a grim picture of education in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi deputy chief mister Manish Sisodia and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday announced “a free and quality education to all students” and auditing of private schools if the Aam Aadmi Party is voted to power in the hill state in upcoming assembly elections. “This is a joke with the children of the state and their future,” he said.
