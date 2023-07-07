Two-week-old girl left in Panchkula children home’s cradle

A two-week-old baby girl was found abandoned in the cradle of Shishu Greh, a children home in Sector 15, police said on Thursday. Shishu Greh is a Specialised Adoption Agency run by the Haryana State Council For Child Welfare. Shishu Greh is a Specialised Adoption Agency run by the Haryana State Council For Child Welfare. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The agency informed the police that their staff found the baby in the cradle at 9.50 pm on June 28.

Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 station.