Two-week-old girl left in Panchkula children home’s cradle

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 07, 2023 01:19 AM IST

Panchkula police have registered a case under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 station

A two-week-old baby girl was found abandoned in the cradle of Shishu Greh, a children home in Sector 15, police said on Thursday. Shishu Greh is a Specialised Adoption Agency run by the Haryana State Council For Child Welfare.

Shishu Greh is a Specialised Adoption Agency run by the Haryana State Council For Child Welfare. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The agency informed the police that their staff found the baby in the cradle at 9.50 pm on June 28.

Acting on the complaint, police have registered a case under Section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 14 station.

