Abhay Chautala announces to back Gopal Kanda from Sirsa seat

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) general secretary Abhay Singh Chautala on Thursday announced to support Haryana Lokhit party (HLP) head Gopal Kanda from Sirsa assembly seat. In a surprise move, Abhay reached Kanda’s residence in Sirsa and held talks with Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda. Gopal Kanda has active workers in Rania, Sirsa and Dabwali assembly segments. Abhay’s son Arjun is contesting from Rani and his cousin Aditya Devi Lal from Dabwali. (HT Photo)

While addressing a press conference in Sirsa, Abhay said that the BSP-INLD coalition has decided to back Gopal Kanda in Sirsa seat and the Haryana Lokhit party will support the BSP-INLD alliance in Sirsa district.

In the 2019 assembly polls, Abhay had supported independent Gokul Setia, who lost to Kanda 602 votes. This time Setia had jumped to Congress on September 3 and the party had given him a ticket from Sirsa.

