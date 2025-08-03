Abohar bizman’s murder: Gangster brought from Maharashtra on production warrant

The Fazilka police have brought an aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi from Maharashtra on a production warrant amid the ongoing probe into the murder case of Sanjay Verma, a prominent businessman of Abohar. The suspect, Parveen Lonkar, imprisoned in Maharashtra in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, was produced in a local court on Saturday and remanded to three days of police custody. Parveen Lonkar in police custody in Fazilka on Saturday. (HT Photo)

According to sources close to the investigation, a social media account linked to Lonkar’s brother Shubham Lonkar was allegedly used to post a claim of responsibility for Verma’s murder. This digital trail prompted Punjab Police to seek Lonkar’s custody for further interrogation.

“The social media IP address of Parveen’s brother was used to upload the post claiming responsibility for the murder of Sanjay Verma,” said official sources, seeking anonymity. Verma, who owned clothing outlet New Wearwell, was shot dead in broad daylight on July 7 in Abohar, an incident that shocked the region due to the brazenness of the act.

The murder case has seen a flurry of developments in recent weeks. Two of the accused, Ram Rattan and Jaspreet Singh, were shot dead during a police operation to recover weapons. According to police, the duo’s associates opened fire during the operation, prompting retaliatory action.

Three other suspects — Inderpal Bishnoi (26), Sandeep Khichad (28), and Pawan Khichad (24), all residents of Kuchor village in Bikaner district, Rajasthan — were arrested earlier for allegedly providing logistical and financial support to the shooters. Investigators allege that the trio received ₹1.40 lakh from a foreign handler to shelter the assailants. The identity of the handler remains undisclosed.

Additionally, two more associates were taken into custody from Madhya Pradesh, taking the total number of arrests in the case to eight.

Fazilka SSP Gurmeet Singh, who constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the probe, confirmed that intelligence inputs hinted at Lonkar’s involvement in the conspiracy.

Investigators are hopeful that his interrogation will provide crucial insights into the conspiracy, planning, and execution of the murder. Police sources suggest the case involves a network of gangsters with possible cross-border links and was likely a meticulously planned targeted attack.

Unverified reports also hint that shots may have been fired outside Verma’s residence in the weeks leading up to his murder. However, police officials say no formal complaint was lodged in connection with any such incident.

The alleged police encounter that led to the deaths of Ram Rattan and Jaspreet Singh on July 9 remains under magisterial inquiry.

Lonkar is among the suspects in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was killed in Mumbai on October 12 last year. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is said to be behind the assassination. The Mumbai police had arrested Lonkar from Pune in October last year for allegedly providing shelter to Siddique murder accused in Pune.