Abohar mayor, 46 Congress councillors jump ship, join BJP

Abohar municipal corporation mayor, along with 46 Congress councillors, joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday evening during Sunil Jakhar’s maiden visit to his hometown after being made in charge of the saffron party’s Punjab unit. Sunil Jakhar was on maiden visit to his hometown after being made in charge of the BJP’s Punjab unit.

Jakhar, who was recently appointed as state BJP chief, is touring Punjab meeting party workers.

Led by mayor Vimal Thathai, senior deputy mayor Ganpat Ram and deputy mayor Rajkumar Niranian, 46 Congress municipal councillors out of 49 switched their allegiance.

Abohar MC has a total of 50 seats and except for one, all were won by the Congress.

Sitting Congress MLA Sandeep Jakhar, who is also the nephew of Sunil Jakhar, didn’t attend the event.

“Since day one, I have been clear that I stand by Sunil Jakhar and will uphold the responsibilities entrusted to me by the voters of Abohar,” Sandeep said.

Apart from the councillors, several Congress leaders, including former heads and members of the district council, planning board, Panchayat committee, market committee, and other organisations, also joined BJP.

Abohar assembly constituency is considered a Congress stronghold. The Congress has won here 10 times in the past with the Jakhar family enjoying victory on eight occasions, while candidates from Jan Sangh or BJP won five times.

“I have been entrusted with the responsibility of the entire Punjab, and both old and new BJP workers and leaders will collectively fulfil this responsibility,” Sunil Jakhar said emphasising the indivisibility of Punjab and promising to address concerns about deteriorating law and order, unemployment, and increasing drug abuse.

