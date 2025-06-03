Above normal monsoon rainfall likely in Himachal, says IMD

The southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September, 2025) rainfall is likely to be above normal in Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office said on Monday. Minimum temperatures are also likely to be above normal across most parts of the state in June. (HT Photo for representation)

The normal rainfall (1971-2020) for the southwest monsoon season for Himachal is (734.4) mm.

“Above-normal rainfall carries benefits for agriculture and water resources but also introduces risks such as flooding, disruptions to transportation, public health concerns, and harm to ecosystems. To address these risks, strategies can include reinforcing infrastructure, making use of IMD’s early warning systems, strengthening surveillance and conservation initiatives, and establishing response mechanisms within sectors that are particularly vulnerable,” IMD officials said.

Moreover, the rainfall is very likely to be above normal over most parts of Himachal during June and the normal rainfall (1971-2020) for June for the state is 101.1 mm.

MeT department officials said that the maximum temperatures are likely to be above normal over many parts of Himachal Pradesh, except some parts of high hills and adjoining mid hills of Himachal Pradesh where maximum temperatures are very likely to be normal in June.

Minimum temperatures are also likely to be above normal across most parts of the state in June. Also, during the month, normal to below-normal heat wave days are expected over most parts of the state.