Absconder nabbed in Rajouri’s Nowshera

A police team led by the Nowshera station house officer arrested an absconding accused, who was wanted in a case and had been evading his arrest since 2018.

The accused has been identified as Ilyas Ahmed Draba of Surankote tehsil, Poonch district.

The accused has evaded arrest for long time in case FIR number 45/2015 under Sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

A general warrant under Section 299 CrPC was issued against him by a first-class judicial magistrate in Nowshera.