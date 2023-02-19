Absence of democratic system in J&K causing hardship to people: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday accused the Centre of snatching the democratic rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and said the anti-encroachment drive was aimed at diverting attention from “real” issues.

Rahul was speaking at a meeting of party leaders from Jammu and Kashmir here, 52km from Srinagar, a Congress spokesperson said.

The Congress leader, who is on a private visit to Kashmir, accused the Centre of failing the people on all counts.

Rahul said J&K was divided into two union territories against the wishes of the people and they were now being denied their democratic rights by “the BJP aiming to hide its wrong policies and utter failure”.

He slammed the current “eviction drive”, terming it “BJP’s deliberate move to divert the attention of the people from real issues especially rising unemployment, unprecedented price hike and other developmental issues concerning people”.

People, especially the youth, are joining the Congress due to its pro-people policies, he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The former party president said he will continue to visit J&K as he felt the pain and anguish of the people.

Unite and fight for your rights without being misled: Mehbooba in Jammu

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday appealed to the people of Jammu to unite and fight for their rights without being misled by any slogan.

She said the BJP has promised to install a Dogra chief minister if voted to power in Jammu and Kashmir, but where are the Dogras.

“We, Kashmiris, have apprehensions about demographic change, but the demography of Jammu has already changed,” she told her party workers at the PDP office here.

“They (BJP) are directly ruling Jammu and Kashmir for many years and when they had an opportunity to install a Dogra LG (lieutenant governor), they did not. They are bringing people from outside,” she said.

She alleged that the BJP is using Jammu and Kashmir “as a laboratory” for its policies that will subsequently be implemented in the rest of the country.