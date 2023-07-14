Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 200 stranded pilgrims rescued from Shrikhand, 4 bodies retrieved

200 stranded pilgrims rescued from Shrikhand, 4 bodies retrieved

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jul 14, 2023 10:33 PM IST

The treacherous journey, plagued by heavy rains and snow, had left the pilgrims in a dangerous situation, with many stranded at the base of the 14,000-ft high Shrikhand mountain

A 16-member team from the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali, successfully rescued over 200 stranded pilgrims on the perilous route to Shrikhand Mahadev in Kullu.

A bridge near Panchvaktra Temple gets damaged due to the rise in the water level of the Beas River triggered by heavy rainfall, in Mandi on Friday. (ANI)
A bridge near Panchvaktra Temple gets damaged due to the rise in the water level of the Beas River triggered by heavy rainfall, in Mandi on Friday. (ANI)

The treacherous journey, plagued by heavy rains and snow, had left the pilgrims in a dangerous situation, with many stranded at the base of the 14,000-ft high Shrikhand mountain.

Equipped with ropes, crampons, ice axes, and other necessary gear, the rescue team fearlessly made their way through steep slopes and snowy terrain to reach the stranded pilgrims. Additionally, they exhibited immense bravery in retrieving the bodies of four pilgrims who had gone missing in the aftermath of flash floods in the region.

The rescue operation was fraught with challenges, including breached and risky trekking paths. Nevertheless, the ABVIMAS team skillfully navigated raging torrents using ropes and faced menacing gusty winds at the mountain’s summit while setting up tents and ropes for the rescue operation. Guiding the pilgrims back, they expertly used ropes to scale down the treacherous slopes, ensuring their safe return.

This daring mission, conducted by the ABVIMAS team, saved the lives of 200 people who were stranded at an altitude exceeding 13,000 feet in the Shrikhand mountain region of the lower Himalayas. The rescued pilgrims expressed their gratitude to the rescue team for their unwavering efforts in saving their lives.

The team, comprised of Jitender, Vinod Kumar Som Dutt, Akhil Verma, Jagdish Chand, Yashpal, Lalit, Kamal, Padam Bhakta, Virender, Himal, Tapender, Santosh, Bhim, and Sanjeev, displayed exceptional courage and technical expertise throughout the challenging mission.

Avinash Negi, the director of ABVIMAS Manali, and Nirmand SDM Manmohan Singh lauded the team for their successful rescue mission.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out