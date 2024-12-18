ABVP accuses J&K govt of ignoring Hindi, Sanskrit in recruitment, blocks highway

Alleging discrimination by the Jammu and Kashmir government against Hindi and Sanskrit in recruitment, hundreds of students led by the ABVP on Tuesday held a protest march and sat on a dharna, blocking the main Tawi bridge on the highway here. Police detaining Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad members who were staging a protest in Jammu on Tuesday. (PTI)

The demonstrators accused the National Conference-led government of sidelining Hindi and Sanskrit in a recent recruitment notification issued by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) for 10+2 Lecturer positions.

They also alleged that the government was promoting foreign languages such as Arabic and Persian, which were included in the recruitment notification.

Carrying placards and raising slogans, the protestors marched from the Jammu University through the city, highlighting what they described as “regional and linguistic discrimination”.

“This is regional and linguistic discrimination by the current government. Instead of promoting national languages like Hindi and Sanskrit, they are being deliberately ignored. These languages are part of our identity,” ABVP leader Surinder Singh said.

“We are not against any language, but the government’s preference for foreign languages like Arabic and Persian over Hindi and Sanskrit is a well-planned conspiracy. It is an assault on our civilisation, and we will not tolerate it,” he added.

ABVP leader Anita Devi echoed similar sentiments, saying, “This is not just about recruitment, it is a fight for our cultural identity.” The protesting students expressed frustration over the JKPSC’s omission of Hindi and Sanskrit lecturer posts in its notice dated November 12, despite advertising 575 other teaching positions.

Several protesting students courted arrest and the dharna was underway, even as senior police and district administration officers spoke to them to lift the blockade. Many of the protesters were also detained by police.

The BJP and several Jammu-based organisations have condemned the government’s move and warned of serious repercussions.

“The NC government has barely resumed power and has already begun pushing its Kashmir-centric policies, sidelining the legitimate aspirations of Jammu’s youth. This is unacceptable and we will not stand for it,” BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa said.

Randhawa urged the JKPSC to ensure fair representation for regional languages by adding 200 posts for Hindi and at least 20 posts each for Dogri, Punjabi, and Sanskrit.