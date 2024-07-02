AC mechanic booked on molestation charges in Ludhiana

An air-conditioner (AC) mechanic hired through a mobile application allegedly molested a 28-year-old woman after following her to her kitchen in Model House area, officials said. After the woman raised an alarm, the accused, Vishal Gupta, fled from the spot. The complainant said she booked the service of a mechanic to repair an AC on June 29. (iStock)

The complainant said she booked the service of a mechanic to repair an AC on June 29. She was at home with her mother.

The woman said that as the accused asked her for a glass of water, she went towards the kitchen. She said the accused followed her harassed her there.

Sub-inspector Avneet Kaur, who is investigating the case, said a first-information report (FIR) under Section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused.

The police have contacted the application officials to provide details of the accused. A hunt is on to arrest him, the SI said.