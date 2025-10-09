Access to mental health services vital during catastrophes: PGIMER

With catastrophic or emergency-like situations becoming more frequent — from natural disasters to global health crises — access to mental healthcare during such times has become a pressing priority. Ahead of World Mental Health Day, the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) underscored this year’s theme: “Access to services — mental health in catastrophes and emergencies.” International data show that one in five people — about 22% — who have experienced war or conflict in the last decade develop serious mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), or schizophrenia. (HT File)

Clinical psychologist Abhishek Verma from PGIMER’s psychiatry department explained that when a crisis hits, almost everyone affected experiences psychological distress. Common reactions include anxiety, grief, sleep disturbances, fatigue, sadness, irritability and anger. While these often improve with time, for a critical minority the distress can worsen significantly.

International data show that one in five people — about 22% — who have experienced war or conflict in the last decade develop serious mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), or schizophrenia.

Women, children, elderly people and individuals with pre-existing mental health conditions are among the most vulnerable during crises, requiring immediate access to basic needs and clinical care. For children, such psychological distress can adversely affect brain development. Yet, during catastrophes and emergencies, mental health services are often disrupted due to damaged facilities, staff shortages and surging demand.

In such situations, Tele Mental Health Assistance and Networking Across States (Tele-MANAS) plays a vital role in making mental healthcare accessible to all.

Tele-MANAS is a national tele mental health programme providing round-the-clock counselling through toll-free numbers 14416 or 18008914416. Launched on October 10, 2022, the programme has recorded 26 lakh calls nationwide over three years, said Dr Subho Chakrabarti, acting head of the psychiatry department and principal investigator of the regional coordination centre of Tele-MANAS.

“In Chandigarh, Tele-MANAS receives around 2,000 calls monthly, while Punjab records between 9,000 and 10,000 calls. The psychiatry department at the PGIMER treats an average of 15,000 new patients and 90,000 returning patients annually,” Dr Subho Chakrabarti said.

According to reports, in 2022 alone, 22,975 new patients and 96,938 old patients visited the psychiatry OPD.

Dr Rahul Chakrabarty added that PGIMER is one of five Regional Coordination Centres for Tele-MANAS, covering eight states under its jurisdiction.

The programme ensures confidentiality — callers’ identities remain anonymous, with counsellors seeing only a unique generated ID. There are 53 Tele-MANAS cells nationwide, and callers are connected to the nearest cell. Tele-MANAS delivers Psychological First Aid (PFA) remotely, an intervention designed to provide emotional and practical support to individuals experiencing acute distress following a crisis or disaster.

The PFA forms a core part of the recommended mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) during emergencies. Its guiding actions — look, listen, and link — are carried out by trained counsellors to address immediate psychological needs and connect individuals to appropriate services.