Accident victims to get free treatment in Haryana

Road accident victims in Haryana will now get free treatment facilities of up to ₹1.5 lakh for seven days. The state police while complying with the guidelines issued by the Union ministry of road transport and highways has decided to start this initiative. Additional director general of police (ADGP) Hardeep Doon has written to officers asking them to ensure compliance. A Haryana Police spokesperson said it was necessary to prepare an effective action plan to reduce road accidents. (Getty image)

A police spokesperson said it was necessary to prepare an effective action plan to reduce road accidents. The Union ministry has started providing free treatment facilities to road accident victims. The spokesperson said this pilot project will be implemented jointly by the National Health Authority in coordination with the local police and hospitals contracted by the state health department. During this, accident victims will be provided free treatment up to a limit of ₹1.5 lakh for a maximum of seven days under Section 162 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Under the scheme, the road accident victim is taken to the hospital, where the management uploads data of the injured person on their software and sends it to police station concerned. The police station confirms within six hours whether the injured person is injured in a road accident or not. After confirmation, the he/she is provided with cashless treatment.