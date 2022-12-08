Accidents involving stray animals: Punjab government forms committee to formulate uniform policy to compensate victims

The Punjab government on Thursday decided to set up a committee to formulate a uniform policy for providing adequate compensation to the victims of accidents involving stray animals in the state. Presiding over a high-level meeting here, chief secretary VK Janjua decided that the committee would include Financial Commissioner, Rural Development and Panchayats, principal secretaries of Local Government, Animal Husbandry and Transport departments and ADGP, traffic. He also asked the local government and rural development and panchayats departments to identify stray animals roaming freely in their respective areas and make arrangements for leaving them in gaushalas after holding them using special vehicles. He asked the officials of the governance reforms department to create a tracking system equipped with geo-mapping to find out where the stray cattle are roaming, and set up a control room from where vehicles can be accessed easily for stray animal transportation up to gaushalas.

“Accidents involving stray animals are a matter of great concern, as precious human lives are lost due to this. The concerned departments should, therefore, work in tandem for the prevention of stray animals,” he said. The meeting was attended by senior officers of these departments.