Accidents snuff out two lives within 24 hours in Mohali

Two people, including a 70-year-old woman, lost their lives in separate road accidents reported in Mohali within a span of 24 hours. Police registered separate cases under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 324 (4) (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹20,000 or more) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and begun investigating both accidents. (iStock)

In the first incident, Kulwant Kaur, a resident of Hasanpur, was returning home on a motorcycle with her husband when a speeding car hit them from behind near the Kharar flyover, Jhuggian turn.

The impact threw both riders onto the road, leaving Kulwant, who was riding pillion, seriously injured.

Eyewitnesses told police that the car driver initially stopped and, along with local residents, helped shift the injured woman to the Kharar civil hospital. However, after reaching the hospital, the driver fled. Kulwant later succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Police said the couple had gone to meet their nephew earlier in the day and were on their way home when the accident occurred.

In another incident, Ritesh Rana, a young chef employed at a hotel in Sector 118 and a resident of Kharar, died after his two-wheeler met with an accident under mysterious circumstances near Amayra Greens.

According to police, Ritesh had left for work as usual but did not return home even after 11.30 pm.

When his father tried to reach him on his phone, an unknown person answered the call and asked the family to reach the Kharar civil hospital. As the family rushed to the hospital, doctors told the family that Ritesh had met with an accident and succumbed to his injuries.

Police registered separate cases under Sections 281 (rash or negligent driving), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 324 (4) (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹20,000 or more) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and begun investigating both accidents.

Scooterist injured in hit-and-run mishap

In another accident, a scooterist sustained multiple injuries after a speeding car hit him from behind and drove off near Park Hotel on the Ambala-Chandigarh Road on Saturday afternoon.

Police said the accident occurred around 3.30 pm when the victim, Mohit, was travelling from Dera Bassi to his home in Ambala. As he approached the area near Park Hotel, a car allegedly driven at a high speed rammed into his scooter from behind, causing him to fall onto the road.

Mohit suffered several injuries in the crash. Before he or passers-by could react, the car driver fled the spot. The victim, however, managed to note the vehicle’s registration number as CH-01AP-5303. Dera Bassi police booked the absconding driver under Sections 281, 324 (4) and 125 (a) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of BNS.